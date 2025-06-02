Landslides, rain batter north Sikkim: Three dead, six soldiers missing, tourists stuck

Incessant rainfall accompanied by landslides have battered North Sikkim over the weekend, prompting large-scale rescue and evacuation operations.

The damage caused can be referred to as striking.

Three people have lost their lives and six security personnel are reportedly missing after a landslide struck a military camp in Chhaten. And in the Lachung region, over 100 tourists were evacuated by a batch of 18 vehicles.

Another convoy consisting of 284 vehicles and 16 bikes, transporting 1,678 tourists —including 737 men, 561 women, and 380 children – had recently made its way towards Phidang via Theng check post.

Team work

The evacuations have been a joint effort involving the local administration, police, Army, BRO, ITBP, Forest Department, Lachung Dzumsa, tourism associations, drivers' unions, and local residents. Officials emphasised that every tourist stranded in Lachung is expected to be safely transported back to Gangtok by the end of the day via the Lachung-Chungthang-Siphyer-Phidang route.

Chhaten, again

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a landslide triggered by intense rainfall hit a military camp at Chhaten around 7pm on Sunday. A defence official confirmed that three bodies have been recovered so far, while four personnel were rescued with minor injuries. Rescue operations continue to locate six missing soldiers, despite difficult weather and terrain conditions.

The heavy rains, attributed to a sudden cloudburst on May 30, have caused widespread damage across North Sikkim, including the partial collapse of two bridges in Mangan district. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is working to restore connectivity in the affected areas.

Sikkim Director General of Police Akshay Sachdeva, along with senior police officials, personally received the evacuated tourists at Phidang.

Hunt for nine missing

Authorities are also resuming search and rescue operations for nine missing individuals—including a driver—whose vehicle plunged into the Teesta River on May 29. Two survivors of that incident, currently receiving treatment at STNM Hospital in Gangtok, are reported to be in stable condition.

In light of the severe weather, the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department has urged all tourists to stay updated with official advisories and exercise caution, particularly in remote areas prone to landslides and road blockages. The department assured that necessary support will be extended in case of emergencies during the ongoing monsoon season.

