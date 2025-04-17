Govt seeks to promote south Sikkim tourist spots: State hosts three-day festivals at Yangang and Ravangla

The Sikkim government has taken the initiative to showcase new and less popular destinations in the south of the Himalayan state to increase the tourist footfall.

Last weekend, the state government hosted two festivals at Yangang and Ravangla in the south, aiming to shift the spotlight from the popular tourist hubs to lesser-known and rural destinations.

The International Youth Conclave was held at Yangang, while the ‘Discover Rabong-Eighth Cho-Do Tourism Festival’ was conducted at Ravangla. Both the programmes were held from April 12 to 14.

At the three-day conclave, 176 delegates from across India and abroad, including youth leaders, tourism professionals and stakeholders, congregated in Yangyang to discuss sustainable tourism, development strategies and community participation.

Samrat Sanyal, the general secretary of the Himalayan Hospitality & Tourism Development Network (HHTDN), an apex body of tourism stakeholders in north Bengal and Sikkim, said the events served dual purposes.

On one hand, the journey of Sikkim’s tourism sector over five decades was celebrated at the events. On the other hand, the untapped beauty and cultural richness of the state’s southern belt were highlighted at Yangang and Ravangla.

“The state government is betting big on the potential of south Sikkim as the new tourism frontier. These fests will reinforce the commitment to sustainable development, employment generation and infrastructure enhancement in rural areas of the state. At Ravangla, the festival served as another significant effort to boost the visibility of under-explored locations,” said Sanyal.

A source said a permit office would be established soon in the southern area by the state government. Usually, to get a permit for north Sikkim, a tourist has to visit Gangtok. Once the permit office comes up in the south, tourists can go to the north after visiting destinations in the south.

At the Ravangla festival, tourism industry representatives, tour operators and entrepreneurs were present. The event highlighted Ravangla’s serene landscapes and potential for nature-based and cultural tourism.

“These festivals mark a strategic shift in Sikkim’s tourism planning. With increasing tourist footfall in Gangtok, Tsomgo (Chhangu) Lake, and north Sikkim’s Lachung and Lachen, the state is now setting its sights on the south to distribute tourism benefits more evenly and reduce ecological pressure on overcrowded sites,” said a senior hotelier in Sikkim.

Yangang, which is nestled in the greater Himalayas, offers a rich blend of culture, spirituality and nature. The Bhaleydhunga skywalk, Dhapper-Bhaleydhunga ropeway, the longest ropeway in India, and sites such as Mahadev Than, Yangang monastery and Neya waterfalls are drawing tourists these days, said sources.