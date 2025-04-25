Naga body denies role in Manipur arson in two Kuki villages in Kamjong district

The National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) has denied any involvement in the burning of houses in two Kuki villages in Manipur’s Kamjong district.

The Kamjong district administration said unidentified individuals torched houses in Gampal and Haijang villages around 9am on Wednesday, leading to the imposition of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) from 2pm the same day. The order prohibits people from leaving their residences or engaging in activities that could disrupt public order.

Though the administration did not specify how many houses were damaged, local reports said the two villages had around 28 houses. Most villagers were reportedly working in nearby fields at the time of the attack. No casualties or injuries were reported.

Kamjong is a Naga-majority district bordering Myanmar. Notably, the Naga community has so far remained neutral in the ongoing ethnic conflict between the Kuki-Zos and Meiteis that began on May 3, 2023, and has claimed over 260 lives and displaced tens of thousands.

Kuki-Zo organisations swiftly condemned the arson. The Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex Kuki body in the state, said the attack had “terrorised” Kuki-Zo civilians and threatened the region’s already “fragile peace.” It described the incident as part of a “systematic targeting” of the community, which continues to face “violence, displacement, and discrimination.”

However, two developments in the aftermath of the arson helped ease tension. Residents of Kachouphung, a Tangkhul Naga village 14km away, offered shelter to the displaced Kuki villagers, reflecting a spirit of cooperation between the two communities.

The NSCN (I-M), engaged in peace talks with the Centre since 1997, also issued a statement on Thursday expressing “grave concern” over the expansion of violence into Manipur’s eastern belt near the Myanmar border.

Calling the arson “lamentable,” the outfit categorically denied any involvement and condemned “wild speculations” on social media attributing the attack to the group. “It is hereby clarified that the Naga Army has no involvement in the unfortunate incident. All are advised not to be misled by such malicious disinformation,” the statement said.