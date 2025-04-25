Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu announces Rs 50 lakh aid for slain soldier

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Thursday announced a financial assistance of ₹50 lakh to the family of Corporal Tage Hailyang, who was among the 26 people killed in Tuesday’s terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Khandu, who visited Hailyang’s residence in Tajang village under Lower Subansiri district to pay his respects, said the state government would also build a memorial in the martyr’s honour and provide a government job to a family member.

The mortal remains of the 30-year-old airman, who had been serving the IAF since 2017, arrived at his native village early Thursday from Guwahati. The body was received at Hapoli Check Gate by the district administration and community-based organisations. In Guwahati, Assam minister Jayanta Malla Baruah paid floral tributes before the body was airlifted to Ziro. His last rites will be held on Friday.

Expressing deep sorrow, Khandu said Tage’s life story — from early schooling in Ziro and Haryana’s Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram to graduating from Don Bosco College in Itanagar and then joining the IAF — was a symbol of “discipline, commitment and patriotism.”

“In the face of grave danger, Tage Hailyang displayed extraordinary bravery. He had a chance to flee but chose instead to guide civilians to safety, risking his own life in the process. His selflessness is an inspiring act of courage,” the chief minister said.

Tage had recently been posted to Dibrugarh in Assam, closer to his home, and was on a holiday in Kashmir with his wife when the attack took place. He had been married in December.

Khandu said the state government was ready to extend additional support to the bereaved family in consultation with community leaders.

“Arunachal Pradesh stands united in grief with the family. Late Tage Hailyang’s legacy will live on — his name etched in our state’s history as a symbol of valour. His sacrifice will continue to inspire generations,” he said, adding that he appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong stand against terrorism.