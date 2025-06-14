Centre approves greenfield highway between Melli and Singtam in Sikkim

The Union ministry of road transport and highways has approved a proposal to build an alternative highway between Melli and Singtam in the mountain state of Sikkim.

The alternative highway was a longstanding demand of Sikkim residents, as one has to take a detour via NH10 through Bengal to reach Melli from Singtam and vice versa.

“The Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, has confirmed the approval of the project through an official communication made to chief minister, P S Tamang. It will be a greenfield highway, and the NHIDCL (National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited) will take up the project,” said a source.

In April this year, Indra Hang Subba, the sole Lok Sabha member from the state, had met Gadkari and requested him to approve the project. Subba had also raised the question in the Parliament and was told that the project was under consideration.

“It will be a Greenfield project, which means the highway will come along a new alignment. In such projects, the cost of land acquisition is cheaper and the construction is easier,” said an official privy to the project.

The letter from Gadkari comes at a time when Sikkim is celebrating its 50 years of statehood. In his letter, the Union minister has also underscored the expertise of NHIDCL in managing highways in mountain terrains.

In October last year, the ministry handed over the Sevoke-Rangpo stretch of NH10 to NHIDCL for maintenance and repairs.

Earlier, the NH division of the Bengal public works department was assigned the task. The highway, which connects Siliguri with Gangtok, is the principal link of the Himalayan state, which sits on the China border.

Sources said Gadkari had wanted the state government to provide necessary support to expedite the acquisition of land and provide other clearances for the smooth execution of the project.

The residents also pointed out that the proposed highway, which is likely to be around 23km long, will establish a direct connection between Melli and Singtam. “It will also ease the traffic load on NH10 as vehicles running between these two places will no longer have to take a detour,” said a resident.