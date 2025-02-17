Assam legislative session held outside state capital for the first time in Kokrajhar

For the first time in Assam, a sitting of the legislative assembly is being held outside the state capital as the opening day's proceedings of the Budget session are set to get underway at Kokrajhar on Monday.

The sitting, which will start at noon, will commence with the Governor's speech, delivered traditionally on the first day of the Budget session.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Speaker Biswajit Daimary are already in this headquarters town of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), while other ministers and MLAs are scheduled to reach later in the forenoon.

Sarma, terming it a historic moment, said holding of the sitting here symbolises the return of peace in the state and integration of all people.

Along with the Governor's speech, another key agenda of the sitting will be strengthening the administration of Sixth Schedule areas, he had said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X regarding the special sitting, had affirmed efforts of the NDA governments, both in the Centre and state, to empower the Bodo community and fulfil Bodo aspirations.

Union Home Amit Shah, also in a post on the micro-blogging site, had said that this sitting is a significant step towards fulfilling the vision to accelerate the development of Bodo community while nourishing their culture.

Speaker Daimary said holding the first-ever sitting of the House outside the state capital is an effort to bring parliamentary democracy closer to the people.

He emphasised that selecting Kokrajhar for the sitting holds special significance, as it reflects the government's commitment to the development in all parts of the state, including tribal-dominated and Sixth Schedule areas.

The topic 'Socio-economic and all-round development of Sixth Schedule areas' will be taken up under the Speaker's initiative as a special agenda during the sitting, Daimary added.

The special sitting is being held at the Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly building here.

The remaining of the Budget session will be held at the permanent assembly building in Guwahati.

The session will continue till March 25, with Assam Finance minister Ajanta Neog to present the annual budget on March 10.

