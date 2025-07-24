Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan dies at 71 following cardiac arrest at Florida home

Hulk Hogan, the American wrestler who helped shape professional wrestling into a global phenomenon, died on Thursday, following a cardiac arrest at his Florida home. He was 71.

Medics rushed to Hogan’s residence in Clearwater where he was seen being stretchered into an ambulance, according to TMZ.

ADVERTISEMENT

"WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans," the organisation posted on X.

Ric Flair, retired professional wrestler wrote on X, "I am absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of my close friend, Hulk Hogan! Hulk has been by my side since we started in the wrestling business. An incredible athlete, talent, friend, and father! Our friendship has meant the world to me. He was always there for me even when I didn’t ask for him to be. He was one of the first to visit me when I was in the hospital with a 2% chance of living, and he prayed by my bedside. Hulk also lent me money when Reid was sick. Hulkster, no one will ever compare to you! Rest in peace, my friend!"

Hogan had reportedly undergone heart surgery in June. TMZ reported that medical professionals arrived at his residence in response to a cardiac arrest call. “Several police cars and EMTs were parked outside Hogan's home, and the WWE icon was reportedly carried out on a stretcher into an ambulance.”

Weeks ago, his wife Sky had addressed rumours that Hogan was in a coma, saying, “His heart was ‘strong’ as he recovered from surgeries.” Earlier in the year, speculation had surfaced about Hogan being on his deathbed, which his representatives dismissed.

He had been hospitalised due to neck and back issues that dated back years. “Hogan was not in a life-threatening condition,” his representative had said at the time.

Hulk Hogan had endorsed Donald Trump at the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC), giving an energetic speech in support of Trump, ripping off his shirt to reveal a Trump-Vance T-shirt, and invoking his signature wrestling catchphrases.

Hogan described Trump as his "hero" and "the toughest of them all," and said he felt compelled to speak out after the assassination attempt on Trump.

Born on August 11, 1953, in Augusta, Georgia, Hogan went on to become one of the most influential figures in professional wrestling.

His handlebar moustache, bandana, and catchphrases made him a household name at a time when professional wrestling was trying to find its way into the mainstream.

He joined Vince McMahon’s World Wrestling Federation (WWF) in 1983. His popularity grew quickly, shaped by his heroic image and a style that connected with young viewers. His mantra, “Train, say your prayers, eat your vitamins, and believe in yourself”, became a generational slogan.

In 1984, he defeated The Iron Sheik at Madison Square Garden to win his first WWF Championship. That match marked the beginning of “Hulkamania.”

Over the next decade, Hogan would headline eight of the first nine WrestleMania events.

His body slam of Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III, in front of 93,000 spectators, is still widely regarded as one of wrestling’s most iconic moments.

He was involved in long-running rivalries with names like Randy “Macho Man” Savage, Sgt. Slaughter, Ultimate Warrior, and Andre himself. Hogan’s run with WWF made him a top draw, helping the company expand its influence in sports entertainment.

In 1994, Hogan moved to World Championship Wrestling (WCW). Two years later, in 1996, he shifted from his heroic image and formed the New World Order (nWo) with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. The move was unexpected and controversial, but it brought renewed attention to WCW, which briefly overtook WWE in viewership.

He returned to WWE in the 2000s, clashing with stars like The Rock, Shawn Michaels, and Brock Lesnar. Despite age limiting his in-ring performances, his popularity remained intact. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

Outside the ring, Hogan worked in films and television. He appeared in movies such as Rocky, Suburban Commando and Mr. Nanny and starred in the reality show Hogan Knows Best, which gave viewers a look into his personal life.