UP govt to build international cricket stadium in Gorakhpur: CM Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the Uttar Pradesh government will construct an international-level cricket stadium in Gorakhpur.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Gorakhpur's first mini sports complex in Bhati Vihar Colony, he said the Uttar Pradesh government is committed to promoting sports and supporting athletes within the state.

He said sports fields are being constructed in every village, and funds and land are being provided for the creation of mini-stadiums at the block level and full stadiums at the district level.

"The state government will build an international cricket stadium in Gorakhpur. Additionally, in a few months, a large sports centre will begin construction in the Raptinagar area, covering 33 acres," Adityanath said, according to a statement.

He also mentioned that a mini-stadium is under construction in Sahjanwa, and the process of building mini-stadiums in other areas is underway.

He further said the Mini Sports Complex at Bhati Vihar will be managed under the PPP model, providing players with excellent training and facilities.

The CM reiterated the government's dedication to expanding sports infrastructure and opportunities. "In order to encourage sports and players, the state government has launched the Rural Sports League. Sports environments are being created in villages through Yuvak Mangal Dals and Mahila Mangal Dals," he said.

The CM also inspected the Mini Sports Complex built in the name of Baba Raghav Das. He reviewed the facilities, including a gym for indoor games, an administrative block, a badminton court, rifle and pistol shooting ranges, a multi-purpose hall, a 300-meter synthetic running track for outdoor games, and lawn tennis courts.

The CM highlighted how a new sports culture has flourished across the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past decade. He credited transformative initiatives like Khelo India, the Fit India Movement, and Sansad Khel Pratiyogita for fostering this positive change.

Adityanath emphasised that sports is an excellent way to build a career. The state government directly offers government jobs to players who win medals at the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and World Championships.

He mentioned that Lalit Upadhyay, a member of the Indian hockey team who won medals at the 2020 and 2024 Olympics, was appointed as a Deputy SP.

Similarly, Olympics medal winning hockey player Rajkumar Pal, will also be appointed as a Deputy SP. The chief minister further said more than 500 players have been given jobs in the UP Police and other government departments.

The CM said the state government awards cash prizes to players from Uttar Pradesh who win medals in Olympic individual events: 6 crores for a gold medal, 4 crores for silver, and 2 crores for bronze. For team events, the rewards are 3 crores, 2 crores, and 1 crore, respectively.

Medal winners in the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and World Championships also receive cash prizes, along with incentive awards for participating players in these events, he added.

