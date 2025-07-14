3rd Test: India falter in final push, England clinch nail-biter by 22 runs at Lord's

In a gripping finale at Lord’s, England held their nerve to secure a tense 22-run victory over India in the third Test on Monday, taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Chasing a modest target of 193, India were bundled out for 170 late on the final day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The final blow came from off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, who returned from a finger injury to dismiss Mohammed Siraj and seal the win in front of a packed home crowd.

Earlier, both sides posted identical first-innings totals of 387, setting the stage for a low-scoring yet pulsating fourth-innings contest.

Ravindra Jadeja once again emerged as India's crisis man, remaining unbeaten on 61.

He shepherded the tail with trademark composure, taking India agonisingly close to a famous win.

But the lack of support from the other end proved costly, as England clawed back to clinch one of the most dramatic Tests in recent memory.

This is a breaking news story. Keep refreshing the page for new updates.