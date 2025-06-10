Tennis in safe hands after ‘Big 3’ magic: New-age rivalry blossoms in Paris

Carlos Alcaraz is just 22, but he is all set to redefine the world of tennis.

Coming into focus when the era of the Big Three — Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic — was nearing the end, Alcaraz has stepped into the spotlight.

ADVERTISEMENT

With five grand slam titles already under his belt, including a breathtaking victory at the French Open on Sunday, Alcaraz has rapidly emerged as the most complete player of the new era.

What makes him so extraordinary is not just his success, but how he achieves it. He is often described as a rare blend of Federer’s elegance, Nadal’s grit and Djokovic’s precision. As Djokovic himself said after losing to Alcaraz at the 2023 Wimbledon final: “I think he’s got basically the best of all three worlds.”

That praise from arguably the greatest player of all time is no exaggeration.

Alcaraz’s game is thrillingly complete. His forehand is explosive, capable of dictating rallies from the baseline, while his backhand is compact and consistent, with the ability to change direction effortlessly.

His serve has become increasingly powerful and accurate, and his return game is aggressive and fearless, often putting immediate pressure on opponents.

But what sets him apart most is his creative shot selection, particularly his signature drop shot. The high-risk shot has been a weapon in Alcaraz’s arsenal for a long time and he has been perfecting it with every passing tournament. He uses it not as a last resort, but as a strategic disruption.

On clay, where longer rallies are the norm, his disguised drop shots pull opponents into uncomfortable positions, opening the court for passing shots or lobs. He has almost single-handedly revived the shot’s popularity among top players.

Alcaraz’s athleticism is jaw-dropping. He moves with fluidity and balance, covering the court with the kind of speed that recalls Nadal in his prime.

By his own admission, Nadal is his childhood idol and there is no doubt that he will be able to keep the Spanish flag flying in tennis courts around the world for years to come, keeping the legacy alive. King of Clay Nadal has surely found his prince.

His footwork allows him to change direction rapidly and track down balls others wouldn’t even chase. Yet his power does not come at the expense of control. Whether he is sliding into a backhand on clay or diving on grass, Alcaraz plays with full-body commitment.

Equally impressive is his mental resilience. Like Nadal, Alcaraz thrives under pressure. He plays every point with intensity, never conceding mentally.

Carlos Alcaraz

His tenacity was most evident in the French Open final against Jannik Sinner on Sunday — a five-set war that lasted 5 hours and 29 minutes — the longest final in Roland Garros history. It overshadowed the 1982 edition between Mats Wilander and Guillermo Villas which lasted 4 hours 42 minutes.

Alcaraz came back from two sets down, saved three championship points, and won the fifth set in a deciding tie-break. It was not just a display of skill, but of heart.

Between games on Sunday, he was seen sipping something from a small bottle. That something was reportedly pickle juice. Pickle juice — the salty, sour liquid used to pickle cucumbers — is gradually becoming a secret weapon for athletes looking to combat muscle cramps and maintain electrolyte balance and support hydration.

With the crowd shouting “Vamos” and chanting his name, there was no doubt who was the darling on court, despite Sinner’s top billing. After all, Alcaraz, was, quite literally, following in the footsteps of Nadal, a man who ruled the red clay of Roland Garros like no other.

The final was the latest and most electrifying chapter in the Alcaraz versus Sinner rivalry. They first faced off at the ATP Masters 1000 in Paris in 2021 and had never before met in a major final. Their long-awaited showdown didn’t just deliver, it made history.

While Sinner has a powerful, flat-hitting baseline game and exceptional balance, Alcaraz brings more variation and unpredictability. Sinner’s consistency and court coverage challenge Alcaraz’s creativity, making their matchups both tactically rich and emotionally charged.

Off the court and on it, Alcaraz is known for his sportsmanship. He plays hard, but fair, showing respect to opponents and officials alike.

Alcaraz has a game that can be adapted to all three surfaces — clay, grass, and hard courts. His first grand slam title came at the 2022 US Open (hard court) which brought him to the forefront of world tennis from where he has steadily climbed up to occupy a permanent spot in the top echelons of the game.

He then won Wimbledon (grass) and the French Open (clay). His adaptability is reminiscent of Djokovic, who did thrive across surfaces.

His comfort on grass, a surface that traditionally challenges clay-court-trained players, is impressive. His Wimbledon victory in 2023 over Djokovic in a five-set thriller showed that he can combine aggression and finesse even on the fastest courts.

The only glitch in Alcaraz’s game is perhaps the injuries that he has faced recently.

The praise Alcaraz has received from the sport’s titans speaks volumes. Federer has lauded his composure and all-court game. Nadal, a fellow Spaniard, called him “a special talent with the hunger to win and the humility to learn.”

And Djokovic, perhaps the most analytical of the three, recognizes him as a complete package.”

Alcaraz is becoming a force that’s reshaping the sport. As he continues to evolve, he is delivering beautiful tennis. The future of tennis is sprinting across the baseline with a grin and a drop shot.