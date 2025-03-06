‘Talent is never a problem in India, but…,’ Manu Bhaker calls for stronger mindset in Indian shooting

Olympic double medallist Manu Bhaker believes Indian shooters are among the best in the world but insists that focus, mental sharpness, and the right investments will be crucial for sustained success.

Speaking at the Tata Steel Trailblazers 3.0 Conclave, Bhaker reflected on her journey — from the disappointment of Tokyo to making history in Paris with two bronze medals.

The 22-year-old, who won two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, admitted that she had aimed for a third podium finish but recognised the fine margins that define success at the highest level.

“I know how difficult it is to finish fourth,” she said.

“Indian shooters are brilliant. We are right there at the top and we are naturally good at it. We are very sharp mentally. We must just keep focus and keep going at it,” she added.

Bhaker has been a prominent face of Indian shooting since her breakthrough in 2018 when she won gold at the Commonwealth Games at just 16. However, she revealed that at the time, she did not fully understand the magnitude of the achievement.

“It took time to realise what we are capable of achieving. There is no shortage of talent in India. We have great coaches and athletes, but investment in the right areas is crucial,” she said.

The shooter also spoke about the evolving role of women in Indian sports and the need for a shift in perception. “Women can achieve so much more. It’s all about how we look at things. Talent is never a problem in India. What we need is belief, and I see a lot of people making a difference in that regard. Moving forward, we can aim for bigger goals. It’s not just about winning bronze — we can hear the national anthem on the biggest stage,” she said.

Bhaker, however, remains the same at heart despite her Olympic success. She still loves her aloo parathas but refrains from indulging too often. And while she had her eyes on a third Olympic medal, she has learned to be realistic. “Didi, where do you get a pistol for cheap?” she quipped during the event, a reminder of her grounded nature despite reaching the pinnacle of her sport.

Bhaker’s journey has been one of perseverance. After a disappointing Tokyo Olympics in 2021, where she failed to win a medal despite high expectations, she made a strong comeback in Paris, becoming the first Indian shooter to win two medals at a single edition of the Games.

Her performances reinforced India’s growing stature in shooting, a sport that has yielded multiple Olympic successes in recent years.