Stir cloud on Derby

The Royal Calcutta Turf Club (RCTC) is in a turmoil as the city’s prestigious Derby, set for January 12, is facing a crisis. The death of a former stable worker has sparked an agitation, halting preparatory operations for four days.

What should have been a celebration of tradition and excellence is now faced with uncertainty.

Without a resolution, the cascading impact on the broader ecosystem of trainers, jockeys, horse owners, and even local businesses reliant on the racing calendar, could be devastating.

The union’s demands have pushed the RCTC into a corner, threatening the livelihoods of trainers, jockeys and owners. Their dreams of Derby glory have been overshadowed by the agitation. The horses have not been taken out for their track works in the last four days.

The Derby is a part of Calcutta’s heritage. Will a dialo­gue between the stakeholders save the day? Only time

will tell.

Deus Ex Machina fancied

Mysore: Trainer Ranjeet Shi­nde’s Deus Ex Machina

(A. Prakash-up) is fancied to lift the 1,400m Dr Ishwari G.K. Balakrishnan Memorial Trophy here on Wednesday.

SELECTIONS

2 pm: Aashirvad 1. Natural Look 2. Falcon Fury 3.

2.30 pm: Ignorance Is Bliss 1. Minx 2. Coyote Girl 3.

3 pm: Natural Fly 1. Country Magic 2. D Admiral 3.

3.30 pm: Street Sense 1. To Hot To Touch 2. Noble Pursuit 3.

4 pm: Deus Ex Machina 1. Contributor 2. Spectacular 3.

4.30 pm: Thalaivaa 1. Square Cut 2. Sir Calculus 3; 5 pm: Analect 1. Aurele 2. Dali’s Gold 3.