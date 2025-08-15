Shubman Gill, Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli may share stage with Lionel Messi at Kotla

India Test captain Shubman Gill has earlier acknowledged being a fan of Neymar. His fondness for the star Brazilian footballer aside, Gill is also an admirer of Lionel Messi. If things go according to plan, Gill, fresh from his four centuries in the 2-2 series draw in England, will have his moment with Messi at the Kotla on December 15.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and former India cricket captain Virat Kohli are also likely to be present on the occasion at the Kotla.

"Efforts are being made for Gill's availability as well for the Kotla event," a source privy to the developments told The Telegraph on Thursday. "We're quite hopeful of Shah Rukh and Kohli's presence, though. The plan is to make it a moment with Messi for the three of them."

It remains to be seen whether Gill's presence at the Kotla materialises as India play the home T20Is against South Africa during that period. A T20I is scheduled in Dharamsala on December 14, the date Messi is expected to be at the Wankhede.

As for Messi's programmes lined up at Eden Gardens on December 13, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB)'s apex body gave its verbal approval on Thursday.

"We'll now discuss the hosting fee with the organisers before placing the matter before the Army," CAB president Snehasish Ganguly said.

It was learnt that the organisers are also keeping the Salt Lake Stadium open as an alternative, though the Eden is the first-choice venue.

During Messi's stay in the city till December 13 evening, Bengal's Santosh Trophy-winning team of 2024 may also get to share the stage with him.

"We plan to give the Santosh Trophy-winning squad a photo-opportunity with Messi," the source said.