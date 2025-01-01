MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Sanaya for the Stakes

The likes of Global Influences and Sky Forces are already considered ‘past the post’ but visitors may have to do some research in other races

Star Racer Published 01.01.25, 11:07 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

There is nothing that sounds louder and sweeter than hoofbeats on the lush green lawns of RCTC on the New Year’s Day. And Wednesday is not going to be any exception. Therefore, the expected large crowd will have plenty to cheer about in the afternoon’s nine-event race card.

The likes of Global Influences and Sky Forces are already considered ‘past the post’ but visitors may have to do some research in other races.

However, the purists are focused on the Indian Produce Stakes and the RCTC Gold Vase the star attractions on the bid day.

Trainer Bharath Singh’s filly Sanaya (G. Vivek-up) is a strong fancy in the Produce Stakes, thanks to her good looks, solid preparations and fashionable bloodlines.

Adhirajsingh Jodha’s Golden Kingdom (Suraj Narredu), on the other hand, commands respect in the Gold Vase on his consistency in the highest class.

SELECTIONS12 pm: Winter Star 1. Magnite 2. Cristaldo 3; 12.30 pm: Asagiri 1. Eagles Flight 2. Fulcrum 3.
1 pm: Madras Cheque 1. Oishika 2. Mathangi 3.
1.30 pm: Global Influence 1. Blinky Bill 2. Raffaello 3.
2 pm: Norwegian Wood 1. True Faith 2. Sativur 3.
2.30 pm: Golden Kingdom 1. Ramiel 2. Trevalius 3.
3 pm: Sanaya 1. Pantazi 2. Multi Success 3.
3.30 pm: Kay Star 1. Dona Sienna 2. Liban 3; 4 pm: Sky Force 1. Over The Line 2. Superlative 3.

Horse Racing Royal Calcutta Turf Club (RCTC)
