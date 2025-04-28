MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Play at Madrid Open tennis tournament suspended due to major power outage in Spain, Portugal

The ATP Tour said that two singles matches and one doubles match were underway when power went out at 12:34 p.m. local time

AP Published 28.04.25, 06:42 PM
Videograb

Play at the Madrid Open tennis tournament was suspended Monday due to a major power outage reported in Spain and Portugal.

The ATP Tour said that two singles matches and one doubles match were underway when power went out at 12:34 p.m. local time (1034 GMT).

“The cut is preventing the use of electronic line calling systems and also left a spider cam dangling over the court inside Manolo Santana Stadium,” the ATP added.

Grigor Dimitrov was leading Jacob Fearnley 6-4, 5-4 inside the main stadium when play was stopped.

There were also women's matches scheduled.

Spanish generator RedElectrica said the Iberian peninsula was affected. It said the incident is being assessed and responded to.

The countries have a combined population of over 50 million people. It is not immediately clear how many people are affected.

Tennis Spain
