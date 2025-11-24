Pakistan Cricket Board wants to reschedule ODI series against Australia at home

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is trying to reschedule a three- match ODI series against Australia at home in March to avoid a clash with the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

A source said that the PCB was in talks with Cricket Australia (CA) to reschedule the ODI series.

The series is part of a twin tour by Australia to Pakistan for a three-match T20 series from January 30 to February 5 to prepare for the T20 World Cup and they are then scheduled to return for the ODIs from March 13 to 19.

The source said the PCB wants to reschedule the ODIs because it is most likely to organise the PSL between March and May next year.

This year the PCB was forced to reschedule the PSL because of the ICC Champions Trophy it hosted in February and March.

The PSL this year will feature two new teams.

