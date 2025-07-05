Neeraj Chopra clinches NC Classic title with 86.18m throw, wins third straight event this season

Indian javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra on Saturday clinched the inaugural NC Classic as he realised his dream of hosting and competing in a world class event in front of the home crowd and family members.

The 27-year-old double Olympic medallist emerged winner with his third round throw of 86.18m at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium watched by his parents.

This was his third straight title, having won in Paris Diamond League (June 20) and Golden Spike in Ostrava, Poland (June 24).

Kenya's 2025 world champion Julius Yego was second with 84.51m while Rumesh Pathirage (84.34m) of Sri Lanka was third.

Organised by Chopra himself in collaboration with JSW Sports and sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), the event featured a world-class field of 12 javelin throwers -- seven top international throwers and five Indian athletes, including Chopra himself.

The NC Classic has been given category A status by World Athletics.

Chopra, who breached the 90m barrier in May, is coming off a victory at the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025, where he won the javelin throw title with a best effort of 85.29 metres.

