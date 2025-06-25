MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 25 June 2025

Valtteri Bottas nears return to Formula 1 with Cadillac in 2026: Reports

Bottas, currently a reserve driver at Mercedes, added fuel to the speculation with a cheeky video posted to his X feed on Sunday

Reuters Published 25.06.25, 09:12 PM
Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas X/@ValtteriBottas

Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas is finalizing a deal to return to Formula 1 with Cadillac in 2026, multiple news outlets reported.

Bottas, currently a reserve driver at Mercedes, added fuel to the speculation with a cheeky video posted to his X feed on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In it, he opens the door of a Cadillac SUV and has a conversation with someone off camera.

"Oh wow, that's actually a nice seat," Bottas says while checking out the driver's seat. "I wouldn't mind."

"And there's two seats," the other man points out, prompting this reply from Bottas: "And they're both free?"

Also Read

But when the other voice asks if he wants to sit down, Bottas answers, "Not yet."

Cadillac is entering the championship series next season.

Bottas, 35, has made no secret of his desire to regain a full-time F1 seat since being dropped by Sauber at the end of the 2024 season.

Bottas owns 10 career wins and 67 podium finishes in nearly 250 starts since 2013 with Sauber, Mercedes, Williams and Alfa Romeo. His last win came at the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix.

RELATED TOPICS

Mercedes Formula 1 Cadillac
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Iran's nuclear installations 'badly damaged' by American strikes, says foreign ministry

Speaking on Al Jazeera, Baghaei refused to go into detail but conceded the strikes on Sunday by American B-2 bombers using bunker-buster bombs had been significant
Mallikarjun Kharge.
Quote left Quote right

We said country first, party later. Some people say Modi first and country later

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT