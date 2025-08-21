Diamond Harbour FC stun East Bengal to storm into Durand Cup final

Diamond Harbour FC recorded the biggest win of their five-year existence, when they defeated Emami East Bengal 2-1 in the second semi-final of the Durand Cup at the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday.

Mikel Kortazar (66th) and Joby Justin (83rd) scored for the winners, while Anwar Ali (67th) reduced the margin for the red and gold brigade.

East Bengal, riding high after their derby win over Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the quarter-finals, thought Diamond Harbour FC would be there for the taking. But that was not to be.

Kibu Vicuna's men showed resilience and great fighting spirit to book a final berth in the very first year they participated in Asia's oldest football tournament.

On Saturday, at the same venue, they will meet NorthEast United FC. Before the tournament started, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan were supposed to carry the flag of Bengal football.

With both ousted, the onus now will be on Diamond Harbour FC to bring back the Cup, which NorthEast United took away from Bagan last year.

Diamond Harbour FC had three players on Wednesday who had turned up for East Bengal in the past, and two of them played a stellar role. While Justin's goal made the difference, goalkeeper Mirshad K was like a rock under the bar.

Time and again, he thwarted East Bengal with saves and after the final whistle was blown, Mirshad was on his knees kissing the turf. Vicuna would need him at his best against NorthEast United too.

East Bengal looked to be complacent. On match eve, coach Oscar Bruzon had spoken about a drop in the performance level, and his fears came true.

A team which was so sharp against Bagan just went through the paces on Wednesday. They missed chances galore — last match's hero Dimitrios Diamantakos heading wide from five yards and with only Mirshad to beat — and Diamond Harbour FC capitalised on that.

Mikel's goal was brilliant. The Spaniard scored with an acrobatic bicycle kick after Anwar Ali’s clearance of Paul Ramfangzuava’s cross found the centre-back. Within seconds, East Bengal defender Anwar equalised. He took a few touches and struck it well from a distance and Mirshad was beaten for the once in the evening.

Joby Justin scored the winner in the 83rd minute. He poked the ball into the back of the net through a sea of shirts inside East Bengal’s box and the Diamond Harbour FC bench erupted in joy. East Bengal never thought their former player would return to punish them.

Diamond Harbour FC got the green light from the Indian Football Association in 2022 to participate in the CFL First Division. They climbed up the ladder by winning the I-League 3 and I-League 2, and this time will feature in the main I-League.

Last year, Diamond Harbour FC, performed well in the local league, and this year's Durand Cup performance proves they are on an ascent. Trinamool Congress leader and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee is the president of the club.

Saturday will be a litmus test for them. If they can manage to slay Alaaeddine Ajaraie and NorthEast United, it will be a huge achievement for the newbies of Indian football.

Given the form they are in, another upset — after Jamshedpur FC in the quarters and Wednesday's — will not be a surprise.