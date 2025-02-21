MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Manipur DGP calls sports a unifying force, urges youth to avoid anti-social activities

The DGP claimed that youth have been the most affected by the state's ongoing violence and urged them to embrace sports instead of anti-social activities

PTI Published 21.02.25, 11:11 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture.

Manipur Police chief Rajiv Singh has said sports is a unifying force that fosters discipline, health, and resilience, reaffirming the force's commitment to youth development through the 'Catch Them Young initiative'.

Inaugurating the 4th Master Boys and Girls Boxing Championship and the 1st State Level Blue Cubs Baby League at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex on Thursday, he highlighted Manipur's rich sporting heritage, which has produced Olympic medallists and international champions.

Singh also asserted Manipur Police's long-standing support for sports, with over 400 athletes in its ranks, including world-class players like Mary Kom, Sarita Laishram, and Mirabai Chanu.

He reiterated that sports provide an alternative path, fostering discipline, teamwork, and purpose.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

