Debutants DHFC eye dream Durand Cup title against defending champs

Diamond Harbour FC (DHFC) play their biggest match of their short span in Indian football when they face last year's champions NorthEast United FC in the Durand Cup final at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

When the knockout round draw was made last week, DHFC were on the same side as Jamshedpur FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Emami East Bengal. Nobody spoke about Kibu Vicuna's men. As usual, the focus was on the August 17 quarter-final derby, and after that it was thought East Bengal would win the title hands down.

DHFC though, had other ideas. First, they bossed over Jamshedpur FC in their own den in last Sunday quarter-final, and then showed East Bengal the door at the Salt Lake Stadium three days later. Now, they face NorthEast United FC, and a win on Saturday will make them champions on debut.

"When we qualified for the quarter-finals, tell me how many people said we will come come this far? We are very happy, we are very proud and we want to continue the way we play. We are the newcomers in the I-League and NorthEast United are the defending champions. For us, it is going to be important to control the emotions and at the same time be ambitious. We have the confidence and belief," DHFC coach Kibu Vicuna said at the pre-match news conference on Friday.

DHFC played their hearts out against East Bengal and there is always a fear that Vicuna knows the intensity may drop in the next match.

"It’s important to have self-confidence and belief in the group. Just because there are new players doesn’t mean they are not good enough. They are improving every day and proving they are ready to fight at the highest level,” the Spaniard, who guided Mohun Bagan to the I-League title in 2019-20, said.

NorthEast United have an ace who can destroy any opponent on his day. Alaaeddine Ajaraie has been an instant hot with NorthEast United from last season and this season he is continuing with the good work. He is amongst goals and he can ruin DHFC's plan. "A great player and a fantastic goal-scorer. We have to stop him. But mind you there are other players too. We just cannot focus on one player," Vicuna said.

NorthEast United head coach Juan Pedro Benali also said the final will not be about the Moroccan frontliner. "The focus will be on football," he said.

Benali did not agree to the fact that NorthEast United are favourites for the final.

"DHFC have done very well so far. They have defeated East Bengal, who were the favourites. I don't think we are the favourites. It's the final. In the final, there are no good teams. There are no favourites. This is a very psychological game. I think the team who is strong mentally will win the game."

DHFC are fretting over the fitness of Halicharan Narzary, who was substituted in the second half, against East Bengal after picking up an injury.

"Will take a call tomorrow," Vicuna said.