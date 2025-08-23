Supreme Court pushes AIFF-FSDL talks as ISL future hangs in balance

The Supreme Court, on Friday, directed the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and its marketing partner, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), to sit together and find a solution within a week.

A special bench, comprising Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, has set the date for the next hearing on August 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AIFF, headed by Kalyan Chaubey, said it will “endeavour to arrive at mutually agreeable measures” with FSDL.

“Pursuant to the proceedings in the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India this afternoon (Friday), the AIFF will enter into good faith negotiations with Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) in respect of the Master Rights Agreement that is set to expire on December 8, 2025,” Chaubey said in a statement.

“The parties will endeavour to arrive at mutually agreeable measures to enable timely commencement of the 2025-26 football calendar so that the same may be presented for the consideration of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India at the next hearing, i.e., August 28, 2025,” he added.

The AIFF and FSDL have remained at an impasse regarding the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) — the administrative backbone of the ISL. The deadlock has led to the 2025-26 ISL being put on hold in July.

As a result, 11 of the 13 ISL clubs look at ‘catastrophic consequences’ if the league does not happen, with several of them suspending operations temporarily.

The AIFF, represented by senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, said as per the contract agreement signed between AIFF and FSDL in 2010, the latter’s association in conducting ISL and promoting football will expire in December.

He said that the tournament is conducted from September and continue till March for which the tendering process has to begin six months in advance. This also requires sponsorships and broadcasting rights to be determined. “If this court can say, the tenure (of FSDL) will be till May 31, the tendering process can go on.”

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, assisting the court as amicus curiae along with advocate Samar Bansal, pointed out that the FSDL cannot shirk its responsibility.