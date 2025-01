Madison Keys defeated two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka at the Rod Laver Arena to clinch her maiden Grand Slam title.

The American tennis player won 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 against the defending Belarusian World No.1.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I just want to say thank you to my team - this is where I'm going to cry - I have wanted this for so long", said Keys after the finale.

This is a breaking news story. Please keep refreshing the page for new updates.