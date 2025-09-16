Pathum Nissanka leads Sri Lanka to victory over Hong Kong in Asia Cup

India qualified for the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup with a match in hand after the UAE defeated Oman by 42 runs in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

With four points from two wins, India currently are sitting atop Group A, and are certain to finish in the top-2 even if they lose against Oman.

In another match in Dubai, Sri Lanka survived a scare against Hong Kong before pulling off a six-wicket victory.

Opener Pathum Nissanka’s 68 off 44 balls paved the way for the win after a middle-order collapse in their chase of 150.

Earlier in the day, sent in to bat, UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem (69) and Alishan Sharafu (51) shared an 88-run opening stand in 11 overs to lay a strong foundation. Muhammad Zohaib (21) and Harshit Kaushik (19) also made useful contributions as UAE posted a solid 172/5.

The target was well beyond Oman’s reach, who crashed to 32/4 in the Powerplay which soon became 50/5.

Summarised scores

■ UAE 172/5 in 20 (Md Waseem 69, A. Sharafu 51). Oman 130 in 18.4 (A. Bisht 24, J. Siddique 4/23). UAE won by 42 runs.

■ Hong Kong 149/4 in 20 (A. Rath 48, N. Khan 52 n.o.; D. Chameera 2/29). SL 153/6 in 18.5 (P. Nissanka 68). SL won by 4 wickets.