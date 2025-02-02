MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 02 February 2025

Khelo India biggest beneficiary in Union Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman

Allocation for sports and youth affairs for financial year 2025-26 is Rs 3,794.30 crore — an increase of Rs 351.98 crore — from which Rs 1,000 crore is earmarked for Khelo India

Our Bureau Published 02.02.25, 05:57 AM
Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya PTI

Khelo India, the government’s flagship programme to scout and nurture athletes at the grassroots level, as expected, was the biggest beneficiary in the Union Budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Saturday.

The allocation for sports and youth affairs for the financial year 2025-26 is 3,794.30 crore — an increase of 351.98 crore — from which 1,000 crore is earmarked for Khelo India. In 2024-25, Khelo India had 800 crore, revised from the allocated budget of 900 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

With no multi-sports events like the Olympics, Commonwealth or Asian Games lined up in the next financial year, the increase in budgetary allocation is substantial.

“This will further strengthen sports infra, boost Khelo India and expand youth-centric development initiatives, empowering the next generation of athletes and leaders,” sports and youth affairs minister Mansukh Mandaviya posted on X, lauding the allocation for his ministry.

The assigned amount for assistance to the national spo­rts federations has been hiked marginally from 340 crore to 400 crore. This is probably keeping inflation in mind.

The absence of marquee events is also a reason why the government has decided to cut the grant for incentives to sportspersons from 42.65 crore to 37 crore this year.

The allocation for the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the nodal body for the conduct of national camps and logistical arrangements for athletes’ training, was enhanced from 815 crore to 830 crore.

SAI is also responsible for maintaining and utilising stadia across the country.

A massive chunk of the increased budget will be going to the National Service Scheme which will receive 450 crore, a hike of 200 crore from the previous fiscal.

The National Service Sch­eme (NSS) aims to “develop the personality of youth in schools and colleges”. It works towards shaping youngsters through social work and community service.

The contribution to the National Sports Development Fund will continue to be 18 crore for a second successive year, while cuts were announced to the funding for National Programme for Youth and Adolescent Development and Youth Hostels.

However, the contribution to multilateral bodies and youth exchange programmes has been raised from 11.70 crore to 55 crore.

A 20 crore fund has been approved for the enhancement of sports facilities in Jammu and Kashmir, which is 14 crore more than the previous year.

RELATED TOPICS

Union Budget 2025-26 Nirmala Sitharaman Khelo India Mansukh Mandaviya
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Budget spur to spending: Modi govt hopes more savings to drive up urban demand

At a time when household savings are badly crimped and the common man has gummed up his wallet, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has stepped in to provide some salve in the form of tax relief to help them wrestle the hydra of inflation
Rahul Gandhi outside Parliament on Saturday. 
Quote left Quote right

Amid global uncertainty, solving economic crisis needed a shift, but the govt lacks ideas

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT