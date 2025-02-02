Khelo India biggest beneficiary in Union Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman

Khelo India, the government’s flagship programme to scout and nurture athletes at the grassroots level, as expected, was the biggest beneficiary in the Union Budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Saturday.

The allocation for sports and youth affairs for the financial year 2025-26 is ₹3,794.30 crore — an increase of ₹351.98 crore — from which ₹1,000 crore is earmarked for Khelo India. In 2024-25, Khelo India had ₹800 crore, revised from the allocated budget of ₹900 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

With no multi-sports events like the Olympics, Commonwealth or Asian Games lined up in the next financial year, the increase in budgetary allocation is substantial.

“This will further strengthen sports infra, boost Khelo India and expand youth-centric development initiatives, empowering the next generation of athletes and leaders,” sports and youth affairs minister Mansukh Mandaviya posted on X, lauding the allocation for his ministry.

The assigned amount for assistance to the national spo­rts federations has been hiked marginally from ₹340 crore to ₹400 crore. This is probably keeping inflation in mind.

The absence of marquee events is also a reason why the government has decided to cut the grant for incentives to sportspersons from ₹42.65 crore to ₹37 crore this year.

The allocation for the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the nodal body for the conduct of national camps and logistical arrangements for athletes’ training, was enhanced from ₹815 crore to ₹830 crore.

SAI is also responsible for maintaining and utilising stadia across the country.

A massive chunk of the increased budget will be going to the National Service Scheme which will receive ₹450 crore, a hike of ₹200 crore from the previous fiscal.

The National Service Sch­eme (NSS) aims to “develop the personality of youth in schools and colleges”. It works towards shaping youngsters through social work and community service.

The contribution to the National Sports Development Fund will continue to be ₹18 crore for a second successive year, while cuts were announced to the funding for National Programme for Youth and Adolescent Development and Youth Hostels.

However, the contribution to multilateral bodies and youth exchange programmes has been raised from ₹11.70 crore to ₹55 crore.

A ₹20 crore fund has been approved for the enhancement of sports facilities in Jammu and Kashmir, which is ₹14 crore more than the previous year.