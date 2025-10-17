Sultan of Johor Cup: India clinches 2-1 win against Malaysia to set up final with Australia

India's junior men's hockey team secured a 2-1 victory over hosts Malaysia in their final group match of the 2025 Sultan of Johor Cup on Friday at Johor Bahru.

The win saw India finish the pool stage with 10 points from five matches, booking a place in the tournament final against Australia on September 18.

The match began under challenging wet conditions due to rain, which delayed the start and made play difficult for both teams.

India attempted to catch Malaysia off guard with long aerial balls but struggled to find rhythm in the opening exchanges.

As the pitch conditions improved, the Indian side grew more aggressive in the second quarter, earning multiple penalty corners.

Gurjot Singh broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute, converting a penalty corner rebound after the Malaysian goalkeeper, Haziq Hairul, saved the initial attempt.

Despite dominating possession and earning nine penalty corners in the first half, India managed only one goal and went into halftime with a slender lead.

Malaysia levelled the score in the 43rd minute with Naaveenesh Panicker capitalising on a defensive lapse inside the Indian circle.

India regained the advantage five minutes later when Sourabh Anand Kushwaha scored from a rebound in a one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper.

Malaysia pushed hard for an equaliser, committing several players forward and earning two late penalty corners, but the Indian defense remained resolute with tight man-to-man marking and strong composure under pressure.

With this victory, India has reached the final of the Sultan of Johor Cup for a record eighth time in their 12 appearances in the tournament.

They will face Australia in the summit clash on Saturday, aiming to add another title to their impressive history in this prestigious junior hockey event.