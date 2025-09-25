Karun Nair likely to be retained for West Indies Tests; Padikkal, Suthar in contention

The national selectors are toying with the idea of retaining Karun Nair for the two-Test series against the West Indies, which begins in Ahmedabad on October 2.

The squad was to be announced by chief selector Ajit Agarkar in Dubai on Wednesday evening during the India-Bangladesh innings break at Asia Cup, but has now been postponed to Thursday at 12.30pm IST.

It is understood that an influential member of the thinktank is in favour of giving

Nair another chance since his record against spinners is very good in domestic cricket. It remains to be seen if Nair is able to keep his place in the circumstances.

Devdutt Padikkal has emerged as a strong contender to replace Nair, who didn’t have an impressive record in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England — 205 runs at an average of 25.62 in four Tests.

Having impressed with a 150 for India A against Australia A in the opening four-day match, Padikkal managed only 1 in the first innings of the second match in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar also remains in the reckoning after a five-wicket haul on Tuesday.

The Rajasthan spinner is being considered as an understudy for Ravindra Jadeja and will be groomed for the future.

Shreyas not giving up

Shreyas Iyer may have decided to take some time off from Tests and first-class cricket because of back stiffness but the door hasn’t been shut on him.

It was learnt that Shreyas is only taking a break and will work hard on his fitness to rejuvenate his red-ball career and then take a call in the coming months. He underwent a back surgery in April 2023 and had first felt discomfort during the Duleep Trophy earlier this month.

The India A captain withdrew from the second match against Australia A and spoke to Agarkar seeking some time off from the longest format.

This could also impact his playing Ranji Trophy for Mumbai during the ensuing season. He had earlier requested the Mumbai selectors not to consider him for Ranji captaincy once Ajinkya Rahane decided to give up the role.

Shreyas was in contention for the Test series against the West Indies.