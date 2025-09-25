Agarkar rings changes for West Indies Tests, Nair dropped, Padikkal and Nitish Reddy return

The Ajit Agarkar-led senior men’s selection committee has announced India’s squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against the West Indies, starting October 2 in Ahmedabad.

Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the second Test from October 10 to 14.

In a significant move, Karnataka batter Karun Nair has been dropped after a disappointing outing against England earlier this year, while Devdutt Padikkal and all-rounder Nitish Reddy have been recalled.

Another highlight from Agarkar’s press conference in Dubai was the appointment of Ravindra Jadeja as vice-captain, with Shubman Gill leading the side.

“We expected more from Karun Nair. Can’t be just one innings. Padikkal offers more. We would like to give 15–20 chances to everyone, but it is not possible in these circumstances,” Agarkar said, striking a firm note on Nair’s omission.

Nair, who was handed a comeback after nearly seven years during the England tour, managed only one half-century in four Tests, raising questions over his consistency.

Padikkal, meanwhile, returns after featuring in the home series against England.

“Padikkal has been in great form and he was in the team.” Agarkar remarked, stressing the selectors’ faith in the 24-year-old left-hander. Nitish Reddy also finds his way back into the red-ball squad.

The squad sees the continued absence of Rishabh Pant, still recovering from a fractured left foot sustained during the fourth Test against England in Manchester in July.

In-form Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter N. Jagadeesan, who received his maiden call-up on the England tour, retains his spot as cover.

There is no place for Manav Suthar or Abhimanyu Easwaran in the squad for the Caribbean challenge.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna headline the pace attack, with Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel among the spin options.

The BCCI, in a separate statement, confirmed that Shreyas Iyer has opted for a six-month break from red-ball cricket due to recurring stiffness and spasms in his back after surgery.

“He wishes to utilise this period to build endurance, body resilience and work on his fitness,” the board said. Iyer will instead lead India A in the three-match One-Day series against Australia in Kanpur, while Rajat Patidar has been reassigned to lead Rest of India in the Irani Cup.

India squad for West Indies Tests: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prasidh Krishna, Axar Patel, N. Jagadeesan.

The two-Test series will begin on October 2 in Ahmedabad before shifting to Delhi for the final match from October 10 to 14.