Jugraj Singh’s hat-trick leads Shrachi Rarh Bengal tigers to 2025 Hockey India League title

In a display of skill and resilience, the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Men’s Hockey Team claimed the 2025 Hockey India League (HIL) title with a 4-3 victory over Hyderabad Toofans in the final at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela.

Jugraj Singh was the standout performer, scoring a brilliant hat-trick that put the Tigers in a commanding position. With just six minutes remaining, Sam Lane converted a penalty corner to seal the championship.

Throughout the tournament, the Bengal-based team showcased unmatched energy and strategic brilliance as they dominated the group stage with 19 points from 10 matches — recording six wins, three losses in regulation time, and one shootout defeat.

Sourced by: The Telegraph Online

In their crucial final group match against Delhi SG Pipers, Jugraj Singh’s brace sparked a thrilling comeback victory. A dominant performance in the semi-finals against the Tamil Nadu Dragons secured their place in the final.

Jugraj Singh finished the tournament as the top scorer with 12 goals, proving to be a key factor in the Tigers’ success.

Reflecting on their journey, captain Rupinder Pal Singh said, “It’s been an incredible ride, especially with the return of the Hockey India League after a seven-year hiatus. We’re deeply grateful to Hockey India for organizing such a well-executed tournament.”

“Our journey had its ups and downs, but in the end, everything clicked. Our belief in each other drove us to the title, and I couldn’t be prouder of my team for their hard work and resilience throughout,” he said further.

Rahul Todi, Managing Director of Shrachi Sports, added, “This is a truly proud moment for us. Our team has shown tremendous skill and determination, and they fully deserve this title. Tournaments like Hockey India League are vital as they give players the opportunity to showcase their talent at the highest level.”