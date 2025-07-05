India-Bangladesh white-ball series postponed to 2026 due to scheduling issues

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday mutually agreed to defer the white-ball series between Bangladesh and India, which was scheduled to be held in August 2025 to September 2026.

The away series was to feature three ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals to be played from August 17 to 31 in Chittagong and Dhaka.

"This decision has been reached following discussions between the two Boards, taking into account the international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams,” the BCCI said in a release.

The BCB said the fresh schedule of the series will be announced in “due course.” "The BCB looks forward to welcoming India in September 2026 for this eagerly anticipated series. Revised dates and fixtures for the tour will be announced in due course," the release said.

While the two boards pinned the reason for deferring the series to scheduling inconveniences, the PTI had reported on July 4 that the BCCI wanted the series to be rescheduled since it was wary of the security situation in Bangladesh which is in turmoil since last year’s civil unrest that resulted in the overthrow of the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

It is understood that the BCCI wanted the tour to go ahead only after the general elections are held in Bangladesh and “a stable government is in place taking care of the law and order situation.” Elections in Bangladesh are not expected to take place before early next year.

Bangladesh is currently governed by an interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.