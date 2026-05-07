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regular-article-logo Thursday, 07 May 2026

International Olympic Committee rules out summer sports at 2030 Winter Olympics in the French Alps

The IOC has been reviewing all aspects of the Games in the past year, including potentially introducing traditional summer sports in the winter edition, to boost popularity and participation in the Winter Olympics

Reuters Published 07.05.26, 10:04 PM
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There will be no summer sports at the 2030 Winter Olympics in the French Alps, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday, with any potential crossover to come after that date.

The IOC has been reviewing all aspects of the Games in the past year, including potentially introducing traditional summer sports in the winter edition, to boost popularity and participation in the Winter Olympics.

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It would also increase medal chances for countries that may not have strong winter sports traditions. Among potential additions mentioned were cycling and running with cross-country or snow events.

"For 2030 we have taken the decision, no crossover sports, no summer sports," IOC President Kirsty Coventry told a press conference.

She said any change would affect the Games from 2034 onwards. Salt Lake City will host the 2034 Winter Games.

"The Olympic programme commission... will look at all avenues, and that would potentially lend itself to 2034," she said.

Winter sports federations have opposed such plans, saying bringing in summer sports would dilute the brand of the Winter Olympics.

Introducing popular sports such as athletics or cycling in the Winter Olympics would also mean existing winter sports federations would have to share revenues with them.

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