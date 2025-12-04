India women’s rugby team secures Asian Games spot as ASMITA nurtures grassroots athletes

The Indian women’s team finished sixth among 10 teams in the Asia Rugby Emirates Seven Series held in September-October, by virtue of which they have qualified for the Asian Games slated for next year in Japan.

ASMITA (Achieving Sports Milestones by Inspiring Women Through Action) has played its part in India’s rugby success story in its own way. When it was launched in 2021, the idea was to bring girls from underprivileged backgrounds to sports and four years on, the difference is out there for all to see.

This year so far, there has been a participation of 807 teams and 8,246 athletes across the ASMITA leagues.

At the 2025 Khelo India University Games in Rajasthan, where the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology won the women’s gold, defeating Chandigarh University 17-5 in the final, there were 96 participants on view, out of which 53 had previously played in various ASMITA leagues.

Recognition for the sport has also increased because they are being held all over the country.

“From the outside, rugby can look threatening because it’s a very physical sport but it’s a lot of enjoyment when you start playing it. Don’t judge it by the way it may look from the outside,” said India player Dumuni Marndi. The Odisha star has also played a couple of ASMITA leagues.

A lot of players have switched sports, too. Players previously in athletics or kabaddi totally fell in love with rugby once they switched games.

“After I switched to rugby from athletics at the behest of a rugby coach, I totally forgot about the athletics,” Gudiya Kumari, an ASMITA athlete from Bihar, said.