Indian women's hockey team relegated from FIH Pro League after 0–3 loss to China

The Indian women's hockey team was on Saturday relegated from the FIH Pro League after losing to China 0-3 in its penultimate match, a result which placed it at the bottom of the points table.

India's seventh consecutive defeat in their disastrous European leg of the FIH Pro League meant that they will finish at the lowest rung of the standings even though one match is left to be played on Sunday.

India are now at the bottom of the nine-team standings with 10 points from 15 games and will play again against China on Sunday in their last match of the 2024-25 FIH Pro League.

With 0-1 loss to England in the other match of the day, Germany are one rung above India with 13 points. Even if India beat China, they are certain to finish at the bottom as they can only reach up to 12 points.

Hence, India will be relegated from the FIH Pro League to the second tier FIH Nations Cup in the 2025-26 season.

England are placed at seventh with 14 points from 15 games.

In their penultimate match, China scored through Chen Yang (21st minute), Zhang Ying (26th) and Anhul Yu (45th) against India.

India made a bright start and made some good circle penetrations in the first quarter.

Baljeet Kaur had the first real chance of the match but her shot from the top of the circle in the third minute went wide.

A minute later, India secured two-back-to-back first penalty corners but Deepika failed on both the occasions.

China got their act together soon and earned their first penalty corner a minute later but India defended well.

Veteran India goalkeeper Savita made some fine saves to deny the Chinese, including one in the 13th minute to keep out Guoting Hao's reverse hit.

Seconds from the first quarter, China secured their second penalty corner but failed to stop the push.

A minute into the second quarter, China earned two consecutive penalty corners but failed to make use of the chances.

China came out all guns blazing in the second quarter and dominated the proceedings through penalty corners, and in the 21st minute, Chen Yang scored from a set piece.

China continued to put pressure on the Indian defence and got their fifth penalty corner in the 26th minute and Zhang Ying made no mistake as they took a 2-0 lead at half-time.

The Indians created a few chances but, as has been the case so far, they lacked the finishing touch.

They dominated the third quarter with persistent attacks but failed to break the resolute Chinese defence.

China took advantage of India's lacklustre attitude in the backline, tripling their lead in the 45th minute through a field goal by Anhul Yu against the run of play.

The Indians continued to apply pressure on the Chinese defence and secured a penalty stroke in the 55th minute but Deepika missed the golden chance.

The missed penalty stroke summed up India's day as China came out winners.

