Khalid Jameel picks Sunil Chhetri, Muhammed Suhail for AFC Asian Cup qualifier squad

Fresh from India's creditable third-place finish in the Cafa Nations Cup, the national men's football team head coach Khalid Jamil on Sunday announced a 30-member probables squad, including talisman Sunil Chhetri, for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Singapore.

Khalid had decided to rest Chhetri from the Cafa Nations Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

The newly appointed coach had defended his decision, stressing that the “doors of the national team would always remain open” for the senior pro.

His latest selection reflected that stance, with Chhetri’s leadership and know-how likely to prove invaluable during India's back-to-back fixtures against Singapore, on October 9 in Singapore and October 14 in Margao.

Forward Muhammed Suhail, who caught the eye during India's Under-23 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in Qatar recently, has also got a call-up.

The national team's preparatory camp will begin in Bengaluru on September 20, with the squad reporting to the city a day prior.

The camp is aimed at helping the Blue Tigers prepare for their two 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers, where they will play two back-to-back matches against Singapore on October 9 away and on October 14 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao.

Players from Mohun Bagan Super Giant and FC Goa, who have been shortlisted for the probables squad, will be called up later after their AFC Champions League 2 engagements are over.

Bagan did not release players for the Cafa Nations Cup and the Under-23 qualifiers, as those did not strictly fall in the Fifa international match window.

Five players have been kept on standby, two from the U23 men's national team, and three senior players. Their names will be announced later.