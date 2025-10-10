MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 10 October 2025

Shubman Gill urges high intensity from India team vs West Indies, backs Sudharsan

With South Africa series ahead, Gill stresses on consistency and focus, while defending young No.3 Sudharsan’s place despite his lean run, citing long-term potential

Our Bureau Published 10.10.25, 07:08 AM
Sai Sudarshan at practice in the lead up to the second Test vs West Indies.

Sai Sudarshan at practice in the lead up to the second Test vs West Indies. BCCI

To say that India are the overwhelming favourites going into the second and final Test against the West Indies at the Kotla will perhaps be an understatement. But that doesn’t mean the hosts can afford to be complacent.

Given India’s dominance in the series opener in Ahmedabad, where they won by an innings and 140 runs inside three days, it’s an uphill task for the Windies to turn things around in such a short period of time. Particularly, because of their pathetic batting.

ADVERTISEMENT

But then why is this Test important for Team India? Shubman Gill and his teammates will want to win this Test handsomely because they will need to be in the best mindset possible when they host reigning Test champions South Africa for two matches next month.

Skipper Gill, too, emphasised maintaining the intensity and his team’s standards instead of looking at the opposition’s weaknesses. “I don’t think your intensity drops depending on the opposition,” he said on Thursday, the eve of the Test.

“It doesn’t matter who we are playing. We want to play at our own intensity, and we want to win.

“When you are playing for India, you don’t need external motivation to up your intensity. We just want to maintain our own standards.”

Backing Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan was chosen for the ongoing Test despite just one 50-plus score in England. In Ahmedabad too, he managed just seven, but he still enjoys the team management’s confidence.

“You have to give young players more opportunities. They are still trying to figure out their game. And we believe that you have to see someone’s potential first and then see their game in the entirety, not just judge someone from a few matches,” Gill said.

“Once you have given someone enough matches, you can then sit back and think over where he needs to learn or if he needs to play some more domestic or play India A games. But as of now, we think he (Sudharsan)’s the man for us at No.3.”

RELATED TOPICS

India Vs West Indies Indian Cricket Team Shubman Gill
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Israeli cabinet approves 'outline' of Trump’s Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal

The broader ceasefire plan included many unanswered questions, such as whether and how Hamas will disarm and who will govern Gaza
Mamata Banerjee
Quote left Quote right

There are several complaints against the chief electoral officer. I hope he will not over-react

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT