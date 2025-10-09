India eye series sweep against West Indies on spin-friendly Feroz Shah Kotla surface

On a Motera track that was initially lively, but quite good for batting, it took India inside

three days to wallop the West Indies and go one up in the two-Test series.

Given the fragility of the visitors’ batting group, more than India’s abilities with the bat and ball, one wonders how long it will take for the second and final Test in New Delhi, beginning on Friday, to be over.

The Kotla pitch has a dry patch on one side and a bit of grass content only to bind the surface. It had been raining in Delhi over the last two days, but there were brighter skies on Wednesday. That implies the little bit of moisture in the surface because

of the rains should no longer be there by the time the Test gets underway.

As the game progresses, there should be greater purchase for the spinners, something that will make the Indians happy, although quicks Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah did a commendable job in the series opener in Ahmedabad.

The last time the Kotla hosted a Test was in February 2023 between India and Australia, a game that ended in three days. On a turner, India had beaten Australia by

six wickets.

This surface may not be like that of the 2023 Test, but given the Windies’ frailties, India should be confident enough of a quick wrap-up and a series sweep, something that’s expected to keep the team in a good mindspace going into their next home series against a much stronger South African side.

As for India’s team combination, they are likely to go in unchanged. “I’d say we’re unlikely to change the combination,” assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said after Wednesday’s training session.

This also means India will not be resting pace spearhead Bumrah, who had to bowl just 20 overs in the last game.

Backing Nitish

One of the reasons India are likely to retain the same XI for this Kotla Test is to help young Nitish Kumar Reddy settle down into his role of a seamer all-rounder.

“We didn’t get a very good look at Nitish last week, so I think it’s actually a very

good opportunity to give him another go and not alter the balance of the team,” Ten Doeschate explained.

Time for Australia

The Indian ODI squad will depart for Australia in two separate batches on October 15 from the capital, with logistics and ticket availability determining the final travel schedule. The ODI series versus Australia begins in Perth on October 19.

According to BCCI sources, one group of players will leave in the morning, while the second batch is likely to fly out later in the evening.