India beat Chinese Taipei to lift Women's Kabaddi World Cup, political leaders hail victory

Unbeaten India were in sublime form throughout the tournament. They had beaten Iran 33-21 to enter the summit clash. Chinese Taipei, on the other hand, beat hosts Bangladesh 25–18 in the semifinals

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 24.11.25, 11:59 PM

X/@mkstalin

The Indian women's kabaddi team on Monday secured its second consecutive World Cup title with a 35–28 win over Chinese Taipei here.

India emerged on top in a tournament involving 11 countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the many who lauded the women's team for the remarkable achievement.

"Congratulations to our Indian Women's Kabaddi Team for making the nation proud by winning the Kabaddi World Cup 2025! They have showcased outstanding grit, skills, and dedication. Their victory will inspire countless youngsters to pursue kabaddi, dream bigger, and aim higher," the Prime Minister wrote on X.

Unbeaten India were in sublime form throughout the tournament, beating Iran 33–21 to enter the summit clash. Chinese Taipei, on the other hand, defeated hosts Bangladesh 25–18 in the semifinals.

Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated the victorious team.

"Moment of immense pride as our women's kabaddi team scripts history. Congratulations to the entire team for lifting the Women's #KabaddiWorldCup2025. Your stupendous victory reiterates why India's sporting talent is second to none. All my best wishes for your future endeavors," Shah wrote on X.

BJP president JP Nadda hailed "India’s daughters" for making the nation proud once again, adding that the victory will inspire countless young girls to follow their dreams with confidence.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi praised the team, applauding their triumph and celebrating the milestone achievement. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge also congratulated the Indian women’s kabaddi team on their World Cup victory.

Shivakumar praised the team for playing with “heart, hunger, and a quiet confidence that never wavered,” calling it a moment the whole country will remember. Kharge lauded their “grit, skill, and ingenuity,” noting that the team’s triumph will inspire countless youngsters to dream bigger and chase greatness.

The team earned accolades from leaders across the political spectrum, including Naveen Patnaik, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, MK Stalin, and N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Former India captain Ajay Thakur said: "Their dominant run to the final and then the trophy shows how much women's kabaddi has progressed in the last few years. It is also a testament to the global appeal of the sport, with Bangladesh hosting the World Cup, and I hope that this momentum continues in the years to come."

In the league stage, India displayed their dominance with wins over Thailand, Bangladesh, Germany, and Uganda.

It was India's second major title of the year, following their triumph at the Asian Championships in March.

Former India international Manpreet Singh added: "Their belief and teamwork were outstanding. As a former India player, I understand just how hard it is to reach this level. Big congratulations to the players and staff."

