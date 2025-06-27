IGU receives backing from Sports Ministry to organize first-ever Indian Golf Premier League

Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) has given Indian Golf Union (IGU), the National Sports Federation (NSF) for golf, a go ahead to organize the inaugural edition of the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL), which intends to make the sport more accessible to youngsters, in January 2026. The League is being organized in partnership with Bharat Golf Private Limited.

A delegation of Indian Golf Union led by Major General (Retd) Bibhuti Bhushan along with members of the IGPL Board and Women’s Golf Association of India (WGAI) secretary general Champika Sayal met with the Hon’ble Union Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and Hon’ble Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday for a meaningful discussion on how to promote golf as a discipline at the grassroot level and the roadmap for Indian Golf Premier League.

Talking about the meeting, IGU director general Bibhuti Bhushan said: “It was a moment of great pride and honour for the Indian Golf Union to meet both the Hon’ble Union Sports Minister and Tourism Minister at their residence and understand the government’s vision on strengthening the sports ecosystem in Bharat. I can say with utmost pleasure that the Sports Ministry has given us the nod to organize the first-ever Indian Golf Premier League, which aims at popularizing the sport in Bharat. The IGPL will be organized in January 2026. Through IGPL we will scout and nurture world-class golf talent who will proudly represent Bharat on the global stage.”

IGPL is a city-based franchise league which will have both amateurs and professionals playing in a team format. The IGPL envisions providing international standard training facilities and coaching to over 10 lakh school and college students in the next three years.