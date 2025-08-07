Wanted to start talks with FSDL 15 months before agreement expired: AIFF shoots down critics

A cloud of uncertainty looms over Indian football, and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) is being blamed for all the present ills that dog the game in the country.

The ISL 2025-26 has been suspended indefinitely as discussions on the master rights agreement (MRA) between the AIFF and its marketing partner, the Reliance-owned Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), were put on hold by the Supreme Court.

Clubs — like Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC — are now suspending salaries to players and support staff. Lack of clarity has also led to fears that the ISL may not be played this season.

While stakeholders await the apex court’s verdict on the AIFF constitution, the federation brass will meet with ISL clubs in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss the current state of Indian football.

Even though the AIFF has drawn flak for its perceived mishandling of the situation, it may not have bungled in its effort.

The MRA, signed between AIFF and its marketing partner in 2010, expires on December 8, and the parent body has written to FSDL as early as September 19, 2024, seeking a dialogue.

After that, two more letters were emailed, two months later and again on January 24, 2025. The FSDL and AIFF finally started the process in the first week of February, but by then, four and a half months had been lost.

“It’s easy to blame us, but we wanted to start the discussion 15 months before the agreement expires. We were always honest in our intent. We cannot be held responsible for the crisis. The Supreme Court, on April 26, during the closing argument on the draft constitution case, had observed that the new terms of the MRA cannot be negotiated until the final judgment is delivered,” a senior AIFF official told The Telegraph on Wednesday.

This newspaper has access to the first letter AIFF emailed to FSDL on September 19 last year.

“We propose a meeting between FSDL and AIFF on 24th September, 2024, for a preliminary discussion on the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement. Our president, vice president, treasurer, deputy secretary general and I will be available for discussion,” the letter said. It was signed by the then secretary general Anilkumar P and addressed to the FSDL chief operating officer.

In its reply, the chief operating officer said the date is not feasible for a meeting and “will share options for some dates from our side soon.”

The FSDL, on Wednesday, did not comment.”

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, when contacted, said Indian football will tide over the crisis and added that for the parent body, the ISL is as important as a grassroots tournament.

“Sunil Chhetri (Bengaluru FC captain) will not get his salary is a worrying sign. We should also think about a budding footballer who aspires to emulate Sunil.

“This impasse may lead to a scenario where a young player leaves the game as he may not have tournaments to play. There are 22 tournaments, nearly 1850 matches, including ISL, in a calendar year. What happens to the rest of the 21 meets?” Chaubey said.

“The narrative is set that AIFF is the root cause of all the ills, but it’s false. People who follow the game know, and those who criticise us without knowing the truth can access the last 10 minutes of the closing argument in the Supreme Court on April 26, 2025. I have nothing more to say on this,” Chaubey added.

“Not for once have I done anything that will disrepute the AIFF and the game in the country. It’s always convenient to find a scapegoat. People can hurl the barbs at me, but my conscience is clear,” the former goalkeeper said.

Chaubey to chair

Chaubey will chair the meeting with the 13 ISL clubs on Thursday.

Initially, eight clubs, which wrote to AIFF seeking a dialogue, were supposed to meet. The AIFF, however, thought the rest of the five clubs should also be called. “Hope something positive comes out from this meeting. What we need at this point is clarity,” a club official said.

However, there will be no discussion on the MRA status on Thursday as the matter is sub-judice.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will attend the meeting online as their representative is abroad.