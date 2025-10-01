Sweden coach Tomasson slams Robin Olsen for 'letting down' team after shock retirement

Sweden coach Jon Dahl Tomasson accused Robin Olsen of letting down the national team by retiring from international duty after being told he was no longer first-choice goalkeeper.

The 35-year-old Olsen announced Tuesday he was ending his international career, a day after he received a phone call from Tomasson to say he wouldn't be starting against Switzerland in an upcoming World Cup qualifier.

It came after Olsen made a big mistake leading to a goal for Slovenia in Sweden's 2-2 draw in Ljubljana last month in World Cup qualifying. Olsen started the 2-0 loss to Kosovo four days later, for his 79th appearance for Sweden.

In an interview with Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet published Wednesday, Olsen — who now plays for Malmö after leaving Aston Villa over the summer — said he felt for a long time that Tomasson didn't want him in the squad and that he is “a leader that I didn't want to work under.” He clarified that his decision to stop playing for Sweden will stand while Tomasson continues to be coach.

Asked about Olsen's comments, Tomasson said at a news conference that he was “disappointed” by the reaction.

“He let his teammates down being open and critical in public instead of standing together with your teammates,” Tomasson said. "It's disappointing. You are saying to your teammates, You are not good enough.'

“You are saying to your teammates, who are working hard, that I am worth more.' I do not think it's correct to do it like this.”

Tomasson said he believed it was important to personally call Olsen “out of respect” to inform him he was no longer first choice and that it was a decision based on “performance” because “there is no free ride” in top-level soccer.

“I have supported Robin the whole way when he played,” said Tomasson, a former Denmark striker who is the first foreign-born coach of Sweden's national team. "I spoke a lot of times to Robin, he has done an excellent job for the national team for a long time.

“That is why I called him two days ago and told him you will not be in goal against Switzerland but I'd really like him to help the (national team). He decided not to help the (national team) because he wanted to start the game.”

Tomasson said Viktor Johansson would be in goal against Switzerland on Oct. 10. Sweden plays Kosovo four days later.

Olsen, who played for Sweden for 10 years, said in a statement issued by the federation on Tuesday that it was a “great honor to represent my country and I have always felt great support from our supporters.”

National team manager Stefan Pettersson said it was “sad” that Olsen has chosen to retire and that he “meant a huge amount” to the Sweden team.