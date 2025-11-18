MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
India fret over Ryan Williams’ availability ahead of AFC Asian Cup clash with Bangladesh

The Australia-born Williams, who got his Indian passport a couple of weeks back and was included in the 23-man squad for the match, is still waiting for the No Objection Certificate from Football Australia

Our Special Correspondent Published 18.11.25, 11:11 AM
Ryan Williams during Monday's training session in Dhaka. 

Ryan Williams during Monday's training session in Dhaka.  AIFF

Ryan Williams looks doubtful for his India debut on Tuesday when Khalid Jamil’s men face Bangladesh in an inconsequential AFC Asian Cup Group C qualifier at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The Australia-born Williams, who got his Indian passport a couple of weeks back and was included in the 23-man squad for the match, is still waiting for the No Objection Certificate from Football Australia. If that comes in time, the 32-year-old Williams, who plays for Bengaluru FC, will have to get subsequent clearances from Fifa and the Asian Football Confederation.

Indians had an early training session on Monday, even though it had nothing to do with the special tribunal’s verdict on former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina delivered later in the day. Ever since Khalid took over from Manolo Marquez, early training sessions on the eve of the match days have been the norm. However, against Singapore in Fatorda, Goa, the team had a late-afternoon session a day before (October 13).

Since the Indians arrived in Dhaka on Saturday, they have been confined to their rooms. They were advised not to venture out, and security has been very tight. The routine for the contingent has been the team hotel, training ground, and back to the hotel.

Both India and Bangladesh are out of contention for a berth in the final round to be held in Saudi Arabia in 2027.

Regardless of the context and Monday’s verdict on the ousted Prime Minister, fans in Bangladesh are looking forward to Tuesday’s match. Tickets were “sold out within minutes”, and a 22,000-plus crowd is expected.

“We know it’s a pressure game,” Khalid said on Monday. “But we need to keep our focus.”

India are 136th and Bangladesh 183rd in the latest Fifa rankings.

