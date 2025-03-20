Sunil Chhetri leads India to 3-0 victory over Maldives, ends 12-match winless streak

Sunil Chhetri did not disappoint. The 40-year-old striker, wearing the captain’s armband on his international return, got his name on the scoresheet to fashion India’s commanding 3-0 victory over the Maldives in an international football friendly in Shillong on Wednesday.

India thus snapped their 12-match winless streak that started in November 2023.

Rahul Bheke gave India the lead in the 35th minute before Liston Colaco made it 2-0 in the 66th minute.

Chhetri, who returned to the national team after retiring in June last year, made it a memorable day as he scored India’s third with a glancing header in the 77th minute for his 95th international goal.

Chhetri, who was denied by the Maldives goalkeeper in the 47th minute, was substituted by Irfan Yadwad in the 82nd.

This was India’s first win in 16 months. This was also the first under Manolo Marquez, who was made the head coach in July last year. Before Wednesday, India under Marquez lost once and drew thrice.

The match served as a dress rehearsal for the all-important AFC Asian Cup Qualifier against Bangladesh at the same venue on March 25.

Chhetri came out of his international retirement earlier this month to help the team successfully navigate the qualifiers for the AFC Asian Cup.

The Maldives are ranked 162 in the world, 36 places below India (126).

This was also Shillong’s first international match.

Interestingly, all of India’s goals came off headers. Bheke and Colaco scored off corner kicks. Chhetri connected a fine cross from Colaco.

The crowd at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was nearly on its feet in the very first minute when Chhetri created a move that could have fetched a goal.

Chhetri’s cross from the left at the goalmouth was a gem and a defensive error made things easier for India as the ball dropped free near the six-yard box. Naorem Mahesh Singh, however, failed to grab the opportunity.

The India captain was at it again in the 14th minute. His header off a free-kick from the left travelled across the Maldives goalmouth most invitingly, but none in the Indian forwardline could make the crucial connection.

India’s domination was clear with Colaco, Mahesh and Brandon Fernandes in the thick of things. They tightened the noose in and around the Maldives defence. Yet, the breakthrough remained elusive till late in the first half.

The Maldives defenders were also to be credited as they made quick clearances even though some were hasty.