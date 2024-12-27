MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
English Premier League: Ruben Amorim taking Manchester United turnaround a day at a time

Reuters Published 27.12.24, 04:14 PM
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim applauds fans after the match. Reuters

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim said he is taking it a day at a time after a 2-0 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday, as he tries to turn around the club's fortunes.

United, who have now lost four of their last five Premier League games, are 14th in the standings on 22 points from 18 matches, 11 behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

"We have to work on a lot of things in our club, inside the pitch and outside of the pitch, in each game and use every minute of training and game to improve," Amorim said, adding he had "no idea" how long it would take to turn things around.

"I have to just take it day by day, try and see the videos, using every minute of training to try and (help) us win some points," he told reporters.

Asked for his view on his players after a month in charge, Amorim said: "They need time to change as they are changing completely and the way of playing is hard on them and it is also hard on the staff as well to pass all the information on.

"Then when you do not get the results that is even harder. We have to believe and we have to continue. It is a tough moment and we have to focus on the next game."

United host Newcastle United on Monday, before travelling to take on Liverpool on January 5.

