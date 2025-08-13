MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
PSG take on a Son-less Tottenham in hunt for another trophy following sublime season

The Super Cup is the traditional early-season meeting between the winners of the Champions League and the Europa League

Our Web Desk Published 13.08.25, 07:47 PM
A Super Cup advertisement for the match is displayed in Udine with an image of Paris St Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Reuters

Paris Saint-Germain return to action in the hunt for more silverware when they face Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

The French champions begin the new season a month after concluding the most successful campaign in their history, with the chance to add yet another trophy to their collection.

The Super Cup is the traditional early-season meeting between the winners of the Champions League and the Europa League.

PSG arrive as favourites after completing a treble last season, which included their first UEFA Champions League title.

They were beaten 3-0 by Chelsea in the Club World Cup final in New Jersey last month.

The European champions will now look to bounce back against another London opponent at the Stadio Friuli in Udine, Italy.

Tottenham ended a 17-year wait for a major trophy by winning the Europa League last season, beating Manchester United in the final.

PSG, backed by Qatari ownership, lit up the latter stages of last season with pace, precision passing and relentless pressing.

They demolished Inter Milan 5-0 in the Champions League final, widely regarded as the most one-sided in history, and also enjoyed a successful US tour, defeating both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid 4-0, and overcoming Bayern Munich despite finishing the match with nine men.

Tottenham, under new manager Thomas Frank, face the challenge without key attacking midfielders James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski, both injured, while long-time star Son Heung-min has departed for LAFC.

PSG also have a notable absence, with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma leaving the club after a public fallout, announced via social media.

The match will be Tottenham’s first appearance in the UEFA Super Cup.

PSG have featured once before, losing 9-2 on aggregate to Juventus over two legs in 1996.

Victory on Wednesday would secure PSG’s sixth trophy of 2025, following wins in Ligue 1, the French Cup, the Champions League, the Coupe de la Ligue and the Trophee des Champions, in which they beat Monaco 1-0 in Doha in January.

A win would also match the joint record for most trophies won in a calendar year. Their loss to Chelsea in the FIFA Club World Cup ended hopes of a historic seven.

UEFA Super Cup Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Son Heung-min Tottenham Hotspur
