Mussolini returns to Rome: Lazio re-sign Benito's great-grandson after impressive loan spell

Rome has welcomed back a familiar name.

Romano Floriani Mussolini, the great-grandson of Benito Mussolini, has officially returned to Lazio following a standout season with Serie B outfit Juve Stabia.

The 22-year-old right-back, who began his youth career at Roma before making the crosstown switch to his beloved Lazio, has been knocking on the doors of the first team over the past few years.

However, he spent the last two campaigns on loan spells at Pescara and most recently Juve Stabia.

Mussolini’s latest stint in Serie B proved to be a breakthrough.

This season, he cemented himself as a regular starter, making 37 appearances across all competitions, scoring one goal and providing four assists.

His performances consistently impressed, both in his defensive duties and in his ability to contribute to the attack.

Juve Stabia were so taken with the young defender’s rise that they exercised their option to buy him at the end of the season. But Lazio, having anticipated the potential of their academy product, had wisely included a counter-option in the deal.

The Biancocelesti have now activated that clause, officially bringing Mussolini back to the capital. The move was confirmed in a statement on Juve Stabia’s official website.

His return is more than just a transfer. It’s a homecoming that resonates across Serie A. Mussolini’s previous spells with the Lazio first team hinted at his promise, but now, with valuable experience under his belt, he returns not just as a player, but as a serious contender for a key role.

Interestingly, his rise has not gone unnoticed beyond Italy. Leicester City were reportedly monitoring his progress, but Lazio’s swift action ensured he remains in Rome.

Mussolini might now be central to Lazio’s plans to rejuvenate their full-back department under manager Maurizio Sarri. With current right-backs Manuel Lazzari, Adam Marusic and Elseid Hysaj all on the wrong side of 30, the 22-year-old could be groomed as a long-term solution for the role.

For now, the Mussolini name once again echoes through the Eternal City, this time from the touchline of the Stadio Olimpico.