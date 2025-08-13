32-year-old Harry Maguire warns newcomers of 'hate' factor at Manchester United

Harry Maguire knows a thing or two about Manchester United and the pressure that comes with donning the red jersey. So the 32-year-old has passed on his expert advice for the club newcomers ahead of a fresh season.

The centre-back, who has spent six seasons at United, told the fresh batch that they will have to be ready to face the “hate” and “scrutiny” when they step onto the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s more scrutiny on Manchester United, just because more people in the country hate them. And that’s just a fact. Everyone in the Premier League dislikes Man United and they don’t want to see them do well. So there is more scrutiny on Manchester United, whereas England, everyone gets together,” Maguire said in Rio Ferdinand’s podcast.

United have a new-look line-up upfront with Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha coming in. Maguire wants the trio to be mentally strong to dodge past the challenges of representing United.

“Mental strength definitely has a big part to play. You’ve got to thrive off the pressure and you’ve got to play like you’re playing in a playground — and that’s what we’ve struggled to find over the last ten years. There has been a transition period, obviously. When Alex Ferguson was here, we had the best team by far and won all the trophies. But in the transition period at the moment, the reality is that we’re not the best team.

“I see a lot of players at Manchester United break through in one or two years. And then, after the second year, you start getting questioned and the form dips a little bit. It happens so much. It’s really important to have good support around you, good family around you. But obviously, some players come from different countries and don’t have that. So the main thing I always say is that you can only do what you can do. And on the football pitch, you get judged.”

Maguire cited the example of Bruno Fernandes as the model player. “It’s how people and how the lads can adapt to that level of scrutiny and to keep going through that scrutiny. Bruno Fernandes is a perfect example. He doesn’t care what anyone thinks and he believes in his ability — and shows it on the pitch.”