Indian Super League: Mumbai City FC face Kerala Blasters, eye playoff berth

Needing a point to qualify for the playoffs, visiting Mumbai City FC take on Kerala Blasters FC in their Indian Super League match here on Friday.

The Islanders need just a point to ensure a top-six finish as they are tied on 33 points with the sixth-placed Odisha FC.

The Juggernauts have finished their league run, whereas Mumbai City FC still have two matches in hand.

Kerala Blasters FC are out of that contention, placed ninth with 25 points from 22 encounters.

Mumbai City FC had beaten Kerala Blasters FC by 4-2 in the reverse fixture back in November, and are eyeing their 24th league double in ISL history -- levelling FC Goa for doing so the most number of times in the competition.

Kerala Blasters FC have given away 36 goals this season, matching their highest tally in a single ISL campaign (2020-21). They have also let in 34 goals against Mumbai City FC, with only FC Goa (50) netting more past them.

Despite their defensive issues, Kerala Blasters FC have found the back of the net 31 times this season.

They have only improved this tally in two previous campaigns, 2021-22 (37 goals) and 2023-24 (33 goals), showing that they will want to blend defensive organisation with similar offensive consistency in the remaining games.

The Islanders are unbeaten in their last eight away games (W4 D4) and have a chance to equal their longest such streak on the road (9 games from October 2022 to February 2023).

Mumbai City FC average 14.5 shots per game, the third highest in ISL 2024-25 (behind NorthEast United FC -- 16.2 and Mohun Bagan Super Giant -- 15.5).

However, their shot conversion rate stands at just 8.5 per cent, the third lowest this season, which reflects in them being the fourth-least scoring (27) team in the competition.

The two sides have played 21 games, with Mumbai City FC winning on 10 instances and Kerala Blasters FC emerging victorious five times. Six games have produced draws.

