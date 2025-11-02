Mohun Bagan Super Giant to wait and watch on Molina after recruitment row

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have decided to take a wait-and-watch policy after Jose Molina’s news conference in Fatorda on Friday.

The Spaniard, who guided Bagan to ISL Shield and Cup triumphs last season, claimed after Friday’s goalless draw against East Bengal in the Super Cup group A match that he had little say in the player recruitment.

“I do not choose players, the management does,” he said after the draw saw them out of the tournament. “Every time we play against teams with foreign midfielders, we cannot control the possession of the ball, and we have to defend too much. I tried to sign a foreign midfielder, but it was impossible.”

Molina’s comments did not go well with the Bagan management, and it is more or less decided that the 55-year-old coach would be shown the exit door.

“Yes, the management decides on the players. Credit should be given to the officials for last season’s ISL double and not Molina,” a Bagan source said on Saturday.

Molina had wanted a midfielder instead of Brazilian winger Robson. The Bagan brass also did not like Molina’s team composition for last week’s Dempo match. The match ended goalless.

“Three points versus Dempo would have given us the advantage going into the derby clash,” the source added.

The Bagan contingent returned to Calcutta on Saturday and Molina is expected to go on vacation from the city. Players have been given a 10-day leave. Bagan do not have any assignments in the near future, which gives them the time to decide on the next coach.

The All India Football Federation will open the technical bids for the commercial rights of its top-tier league next week. That will provide clarity on which way Indian club football is headed, and Bagan will decide on the next course of action accordingly.

Bagan are enduring a difficult 2025-26 season after a long time. Of the three tournaments they played so far, Bagan won only the IFA Shield last month.