Mohun Bagan Super Giant make ISL history, defend League Shield with games to spare

By virtue of clinching the ISL Shield, MBSG also booked a berth in the AFC Champions League 2, the continent's second tier club competition

PTI Published 23.02.25, 10:16 PM
Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s Lalengmawia Ralte, right, and Odisha FC’s Rahul Kannoly Praveen vie for the ball during an Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 football match, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), in Kolkata

Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s Lalengmawia Ralte, right, and Odisha FC’s Rahul Kannoly Praveen vie for the ball during an Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 football match, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), in Kolkata PTI

Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Sunday became the first team in Indian Super League (ISL) history to defend the title with a 1-0 win over Odisha FC here.

By virtue of clinching the ISL Shield, MBSG also booked a berth in the AFC Champions League 2, the continent's second tier club competition.

After the win in their 22nd league game, Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured 52 points and emerged Shield Winners with two matches to spare.

Their nearest rivals, FC Goa, have collected 42 points from 21 matches, and they cannot catch MBSG even if they win all their remaining three matches.

MBSG had won the 2023-24 season League Shield with 50 points.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

