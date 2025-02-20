Mohammedan Sporting seek elusive victory over Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC will get a chance to cut down the gap with FC Goa for the second spot if they beat bottom-placed Mohammedan Sporting in their ISL XI match here on Thursday.

Jamshedpur are third in the table with 34 points from 20 matches. However, they have lost thrice in their previous five encounters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their away form has been concerning, having faced six defeats on the road, but Mohammedan Sporting have not really optimised their home advantage either.

In fact, the Calcutta side are on a four-game losing streak and have garnered just 11 points from their20 games until now, with both of their wins coming away from home.

In the reverse fixture, the Khalid Jamil-coached Red Miners had clinched a convincing 3-1 win, and they will have to iron out their offensive concerns, having gone scoreless in their previous two outings, to repeat that feat.

Mohammedan Sporting, on the other hand, will eye their first win in 11 attempts at home — having drawn thrice and lost seven times in their backyard this season.

Mohammedan SC’s assistant coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo praised his opponents Jamshedpur FC.

“We know Jamshedpur FC have performed well this season. It’s not going to be an easy game for us, but we are going to try our best to put our best foot forward,” he said.